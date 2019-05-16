Sidney/North Saanich library brings labyrinth to make youth mindful

The Sidney/North Saanich Library Teen Advisory Group invites youth to get mindful and meditative next weekend.

The University of Victoria (UVic) Labyrinth comes to the SHOAL Centre in Sidney on Friday, May 24 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Last year, our TAG sponsored a presentation by Wendy Lum called Living in the Moment,” says Virginia Macleod, the Sidney/North Saanich Library branch’s customer services librarian. “She mentioned walking the UVic labyrinth as a tool for mindfulness that can help to relieve stress and anxiety. Getting to UVic is not easy for everyone in our community so the TAG was inspired to bring the labyrinth to you.”

Everyone is invited to walk the labyrinth and experience the healing powers of this ancient meditative tool. UVic’s Henri Locke leads a free workshop about the history of the labyrinth and its use on May 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Sidney/North Saanich Library TAG is a group of youth who work on special library and community projects and will be recruiting new members in September. For more information about TAG, call 250-656-0944 or visit the Vancouver Island Regional Library website www.virl.bc.ca.