Sidney/North Saanich library brings labyrinth to make youth mindful

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s local youth team parners with UVic

The Sidney/North Saanich Library Teen Advisory Group invites youth to get mindful and meditative. (Courtesy Vancouver Island Regional Library)

The Sidney/North Saanich Library Teen Advisory Group invites youth to get mindful and meditative next weekend.

The University of Victoria (UVic) Labyrinth comes to the SHOAL Centre in Sidney on Friday, May 24 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Last year, our TAG sponsored a presentation by Wendy Lum called Living in the Moment,” says Virginia Macleod, the Sidney/North Saanich Library branch’s customer services librarian. “She mentioned walking the UVic labyrinth as a tool for mindfulness that can help to relieve stress and anxiety. Getting to UVic is not easy for everyone in our community so the TAG was inspired to bring the labyrinth to you.”

READ ALSO: North Saanich stumped after land board rejects new library bid

Everyone is invited to walk the labyrinth and experience the healing powers of this ancient meditative tool. UVic’s Henri Locke leads a free workshop about the history of the labyrinth and its use on May 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Sidney/North Saanich Library TAG is a group of youth who work on special library and community projects and will be recruiting new members in September. For more information about TAG, call 250-656-0944 or visit the Vancouver Island Regional Library website www.virl.bc.ca.

Previous story
Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read