Sidney, North Saanich library closes for renovations

A temporary library space on Bevan Avenue fills the needs of residents as the Sidney/North Saanich branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library heads under renovation next week.

Victoria architecture firm, Lowe Hammond Rowe, envisioned the remodeled branch where work starts Oct. 15.

“We are excited to be moving forward with the renovations to the Sidney/North Saanich library,” says Rosemary Bonanno, executive director VIRL. “Being able to take advantage of local South Island expertise, from the architects to the contractor to the workers themselves, is a boon for our organization and the labour market in this area.”

The project’s budget of $2 million includes all aspects of the renovation. The Town of Sidney will finance the cost of accessible washrooms and other upgrades to the building’s common area.

Upgrades include remodeled youth and adult sections as well as fireplace lounge area, additional computers and a new laptop bar, additional study and lounge seating, new flooring, lighting, and paint, new furniture and shelving, improved layout to accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers, enclosed book-drop, assistive computer station for people with vision, hearing, and other impairments and accessible customer service desk.

The project is now expected complete by mid-May, 2019.

The temporary library is open at Unit 1A – 2353 Bevan Ave. and offers holds pick up, public computers, WiFi and a small collection. Sidney/North Saanich cardholders also have access the VIRL floating collection and digital resources.



