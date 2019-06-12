The new and improved Sidney/North Saanich Library is inviting the public to celebrate with an official grand opening on June 15. (Unsplash)

Sidney/North Saanich Library reopens after renovations

Sidney/North Saanich Library holding celebration June 15 following renovations

The public can open a new chapter with the Sidney/North Saanich Library at a celebration of its new and improved reading and gathering space.

While it’s been open to the public since May 21, on June 15 the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is hosting an official reopening celebration with performances, speeches, ribbon-cutting, cake and more.

READ ALSO: Sidney’s library opens new chapter after $2M refit

“We are so excited to welcome everyone back to this state-of-the-art facility,” said VIRL executive director Rosemary Bonanno in a statement. “The renovated space has many exciting features and amenities, from the new fireplace lounge to the cozy nooks, the open spaces to new computers — this library offers something for everyone and every interest.”

The reimagined library underwent $2 million in renos that included upgrades to lighting, flooring, paint, HVAC, windows and more.

Specifically, the new space includes remodeled youth and adult sections, a fireplace lounge area, new furniture, additional computers and upgrades to improve accessibility for wheelchairs, walkers and strollers.

READ ALSO: North Saanich stumped after land board rejects new library bid

The grand opening celebration will include performances from a local singer/songwriter from Parkland High School, as well as the always popular Story Theatre Company, performing a collection of their favourite stories in Off the Shelf.

After the main celebrations, the public will have a chance to tour the facility and its new features.

The grand opening event is for Saturday, June 15 from 1 to 3 p.m at 10091 Resthaven Dr. in Sidney.


