Sidney Pride Day to feature a variety of offerings

Event takes place June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sidney’s Beacon Park

Live music, face-painting, giveaways and fundraising for the Victoria Pride Society are among the activities taking place at Pride Day in Sidney on June 18 at Beacon Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Sidney BIA)

Residents and visitors attending Pride Day in Sidney Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be able to celebrate Pride with a range of activities.

Shimmer Beauty Bar will offer rainbow glitter tattoos for a small cost with proceeds going to Victoria Pride Society. Brown’s The Florist will give rainbow roses while The Fickle Fig Farm Market on Beacon will be selling pride-coloured macaroon boxes with 10 per cent of sales being donated back to the Victoria Pride Society.

Moden Boutique will also be selling limited-edition totes in collaboration with Marion Evamy in support of the Rainbow Railway, a Canadian charity that helps lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals escape violence and persecution in their home countries. Local drag queen Henrietta Dubetwill be joining the fundraiser from noon to 2 pm.

Will & Wheel, Ecotopia Naturals, Modern Massage Co, Dutch Green Design and Muffet & Louisa will also offer a variety of products in conjunction with the event.

