Scouts from the 1st Tsartlip Scout Group helped create Christmas goodie bags for kids in need. (Photo Courtesy of Kent DeWolfe)

Sidney Scout Group creates Christmas joy for kids in need

1st Tsartlip Scouts, Beavers and Cubs create 50 Christmas gift bags

A Sidney Scout Group worked together this holiday season to bring Christmas joy to kids in need.

The youth in the 1st Tsartlip Scout Group knew they wanted to give back to their community, so they called Beacon Community Services and asked who might need some extra Christmas cheer.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria youth earns Scouts’ highest honour

They learned that more than 50 kids would be away from their families this Christmas. So members of the Scouts, Cubs and Beavers began putting together small bags of Yuletide goodness. Between the three groups, 40 or so kids between the ages of five and 14 created handmade ornaments, cards, chocolates, candy canes, hot chocolate and more.

“I think they got a sense of doing something for someone else without having to be asked,” said Scouter Kent DeWolfe. “And realizing it’s kids in their community and being able to give back to them…they were really excited.”

Beacon Community Services is distributing the gift bags to kids in need in the days leading up to Christmas.

READ ALSO: Scouts sell Island-grown Christmas trees in View Royal

“Our whole idea [as Scouts] is giving them experiences, whether it’s camping, outdoor skills or working together as a group,” DeWolfe said. “We’re always looking at ways to give back to the community.”


