Sidney veteran lays a wreath in remembrance of friends

This year marked the 75th anniversary of the operation in France on June 6, 1944

With no memorial events slated for Vancouver Island on D-Day June 6, Col. (retired) Richard Talbot laid a small token in Sidney.

“I laid a family wreath at the Sidney War Memorial at 1100 hours yesterday morning in memory of the CO (Fred Cabeldu) and the leading Company Commander (Des Crofton) and all ranks of the 1st Bn. who landed in the first wave on the 6th,” Talbot said.

READ ALSO: Forged in fire: D-Day remembered by 99-year-old navy commander

He has fond memories of Cabeldu and Crofton who were good to him as a young CO and became personal family friends later in life.

Known then as Operation Overlord and forever since as D-Day, the mammoth effort by Allied Forces to establish a beachhead at Normandy was a key step in the march toward ending the Second World War.


