Otters & Blue Heron by Tsawout First Nation artist Doug LaFortune is featured on a BC Hydro box at 2488 Beacon Ave. as part of Sidney’s 2020 Utility Box Beautification Project. (Town of Sidney website)

Sidney’s BC Hydro boxes to feature Coast Salish art

Art installation part of 14-year beautification program

The Town of Sidney is wrapping utility boxes in Coast Salish art this month.

Sidney’s utility box beautification program started in 2006 and has since wrapped 38 boxes in art from established and emerging artists from the Saanich Peninsula.

This year, Sidney is working with four local First Nation artists from WSANEC First Nations including Tsartlip, Tseycum and Tsawout, to install four utility box wraps in downtown Sidney.

On its website the town writes: “Whether you are out running errands, getting some exercise or simply enjoying the spring weather we invite you to view these new street displays, while maintaining six feet of physical distance from others.”

The boxes will feature art from Tsartlip First Nation’s Charles Elliot, who illustrated “Seals” on the BC Hydro box near 2464 Beacon Ave., and art by Doug LaFortune of Tsawout First Nation, who created the “Otters & Blue Heron” on the hydro box near 2488 Beacon Ave.

James Jimmy of Tseycum First Nation created the “Sqto (Raven)” art on the hydro box at the corner of Fourth Street and Beacon Avenue and Tsawout First Nation artist Doug Horne is behind the “Hummingbird” near 2297 Beacon Ave.

For more information on the artists and where to find their work, visit sidney.ca.

