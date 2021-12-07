Virginia MacLeod reads to children during storytime at the Sidney/North Saanich Regional Library. The library is hosting multiple holiday themed events this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney’s library lines up family holiday activities

Scavenger hunt, story walk planned throughout the month

Sidney and North Saanich residents are being welcomed to join a number of family-friendly holiday activities at their local library branch this month.

A winter holiday scavenger hunt through the Sidney/North Saanich Library children’s area is on until Dec. 20, and sees participants search for images hidden around the library section to answer a seasonal riddle. If successful, they can enter a prize draw.

A little later in the month, from Dec. 16 to 19, kids can take part in The Gruffalo’s Child StoryWalk. They’ll mosey around the library garden listening to The Gruffalo’s Child by Julia Donaldson, before heading home with a Gruffalo-themed activity sheet.

Finally, on Dec. 17 and 18, the library hosts its annual holiday open house at the 10091 Resthaven Dr. location.

For families taking part in Sidney’s Elf on the Shelf downtown adventure, the library is also one of the locations they can visit.

