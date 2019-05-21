Sidney’s library opens new chapter after $2M refit

The renovated Sidney/North Saanich library opened Tuesday, following a $2 million upgrade.

The library moved to a temporary facility for eight months while work was completed to upgrade electrical systems and improve accessibility.

“It’s been completely renovated and transformed,” says library manager, Sharon Walker. “The space has been brought up to modern standards, with new systems and lighting. There’s a nice and open layout, where we can see out our widows the beautiful gardens that the Town of Sidney has maintained.”

A lounge area was created next to a fireplace, where visitors can relax and flick through magazines, as well as improved computer facilities, with more units and an enhanced laptop bar.

Visually, the space has been improved with a mural made by children, on one of the walls, depicting orcas and a sea scene.

Library staff say they are grateful to their customers for following them to the smaller temporary facility and say the library’s collection of books is now back to pre-move levels. Anyone wishing to read a particular book not in stock, can use the free request system, which is linked to 39 other libraries.

Walker says the library is fully open for business but an official opening is in the works, scheduled for June 15.

“I welcome everybody to come down to the new library and see for themselves,” she says.



