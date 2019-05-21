The lounge area and laptop bar in Sidney’s reopened library. (Contributed by Sharon Walker)

Sidney’s library opens new chapter after $2M refit

Library reopens after 8 months boasting improved systems and accessibility

The renovated Sidney/North Saanich library opened Tuesday, following a $2 million upgrade.

The library moved to a temporary facility for eight months while work was completed to upgrade electrical systems and improve accessibility.

ALSO READ: New U-Haul partnership comes to Sidney

“It’s been completely renovated and transformed,” says library manager, Sharon Walker. “The space has been brought up to modern standards, with new systems and lighting. There’s a nice and open layout, where we can see out our widows the beautiful gardens that the Town of Sidney has maintained.”

A lounge area was created next to a fireplace, where visitors can relax and flick through magazines, as well as improved computer facilities, with more units and an enhanced laptop bar.

Visually, the space has been improved with a mural made by children, on one of the walls, depicting orcas and a sea scene.

Library staff say they are grateful to their customers for following them to the smaller temporary facility and say the library’s collection of books is now back to pre-move levels. Anyone wishing to read a particular book not in stock, can use the free request system, which is linked to 39 other libraries.

ALSO READ: Peninsula crews extinguish early morning boat fire in Central Saanich

Walker says the library is fully open for business but an official opening is in the works, scheduled for June 15.

“I welcome everybody to come down to the new library and see for themselves,” she says.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Belmont students are putting on “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead” this week
Next story
Keep a distance when fawning over baby deer, reminds conservation officer

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Thetis Lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Premier John Horgan visits his old Saanich high school to announce rise in robot funding

Horgan, a Reynolds grad, used the occasion to play catch with the school’s robot

Keep a distance when fawning over baby deer, reminds conservation officer

West Shore conservation officer advises deer can forage on their own and don’t need human help

11th annual Sooke Secret Garden Tour offering eight locations

June 2 event a fundraiser for Sooke Philharmonic Society

MISSING: Victoria police seek 42-year-old Craig Hughes

Hughes was last seen on May 20 at 5:45 a.m.

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones season finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Most Read