Sign forbidding rabbit drop-offs gets stuffed bunnies instead

Signs expressly discouraging the feeding and dropping off of bunnies didn’t deter people from leaving some stuffed ones behind this Easter.

Residents had fun with a sign on the Helmcken overpass in View Royal that reminds not to abandon their rabbits.

Eastern cottontail rabbits are a non-native species and are considered a threat to conservation efforts in the region.

CRD and View Royal could not be immediately reached this holiday weekend for comment regarding their plans for reallocating the stuffed animals.

