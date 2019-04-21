Sign forbidding rabbit drop-offs gets stuffed bunnies instead

Residents seemingly undeterred by strict wording this Easter

Signs expressly discouraging the feeding and dropping off of bunnies didn’t deter people from leaving some stuffed ones behind this Easter.

Residents had fun with a sign on the Helmcken overpass in View Royal that reminds not to abandon their rabbits.

Eastern cottontail rabbits are a non-native species and are considered a threat to conservation efforts in the region.

CRD and View Royal could not be immediately reached this holiday weekend for comment regarding their plans for reallocating the stuffed animals.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

