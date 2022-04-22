An example of a Sikh shawl that will be on display at the Royal BC Museum on Saturday, April 23. (Photo courtesy of Jindi Singh)

Sikh Heritage Month theme of Saturday exhibition at Royal B.C. Museum

Sikh artifacts on display April 23, talks and performances also part pf special day

In celebration of Sikh Heritage Month, the Sikh Youth of Victoria is hosting a free community event April 23 at the Royal B.C. Museum highlighting the faith, history and people.

On display will be an exhibit of rare Sikh artifacts from the 18th century and a variety of artwork. The day will also include talks and a musical performance using traditional instruments.

“We were originally going to do a version of this in April 2020, but it all collapsed because of the pandemic,” said organizer Jindi Singh. “We’re doing a version of the same event two years later and we’re telling the story of the Sikh Empire period … we’re giving the story of the birth of the faith, founded by Guru Nanak.”

Artifacts such as Sikh coins, weapons, shawls and more will be on display to showcase the richness of the empire from 1799 to the 1840s. Singh said some of the pieces are extremely rare, “so it’s a really good opportunity for the community to see it.”

Sharanjit Kaur Sandhra, co-curator of exhibits for the Sikh Heritage Museum, will speak about the power of art, history and Sikhi at noon. Talented twins Akaaljot Singh and Satpreet Singh are set to play music using traditional strings and drums at 1 p.m.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

