Singing the praises of Victoria volunteer

Peggy Nancarrow still runs music program at the Frederic Ozanam Centre five years after retiring

Peggy Nancarrow and Albert Stadt sing during the Friday celebration for Nancarrow at the Frederic Ozanam centre. Travis Paterson/News Staff

When you’re recognized for your volunteer efforts in a singing program, you celebrate by singing.

Peggy Nancarrow had one of her music class members Linda lead Kumbaya in the multipurpose room of the Frederic Ozanam centre on Friday.

For 17 years, the Esquimalt resident has run a music program for adults with different abilities through Community Living B.C. at the Frederic Ozanam Centre (12 as an employee, five as a retired volunteer).

On Friday, Nancarrow was honorued at the Ozanam centre as one of four recipients of the 2017 Wow Awards, by CLBC.

The award is for volunteering her time and expertise each week to help more than 50 adult participants build skills and relationships through music.

“I was once taught if you can teach a child to sing you give them a voice and that really stuck with me,” Nancarrow said. “Some of the people here can’t speak or sing, but you can see how this makes them happy. This is my happy place, whenever I’m not happy, I can come here.”

