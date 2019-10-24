Single-lane alternating traffic on Marigold Road for bridge repairs

All pedestrians, vehicles can cross the bridge

Traffic is down to a single lane with alternating directions on Marigold Road near Interurban Road for bridge repairs.

Work began on Oct. 24 and continues for a few weeks, noted District of Saanich spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

A detour has not been planned as only one lane is closed. Vehicles will alternate with the help of traffic control staff from 9 a.m. t0 3:30 p.m. All pedestrians and drivers can access the bridge, but delays may occur.

Drivers are asked to obey the signage and directions from traffic control.

