Single-lane alternating traffic on Marigold Road for bridge repairs

All pedestrians, vehicles can cross the bridge

Traffic is down to a single lane with alternating directions on Marigold Road near Interurban Road for bridge repairs.

Work began on Oct. 24 and continues for a few weeks, noted District of Saanich spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

A detour has not been planned as only one lane is closed. Vehicles will alternate with the help of traffic control staff from 9 a.m. t0 3:30 p.m. All pedestrians and drivers can access the bridge, but delays may occur.

Drivers are asked to obey the signage and directions from traffic control.

READ ALSO: Galloping Goose closures start Monday for McKenzie interchange work

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Chilean teen brings protest to Victoria streets

Just Posted

Woman sexually assaulted after man breaks into Colwood home

Police continue search for ‘unknown’ male suspect

Single-lane alternating traffic on Marigold Road for bridge repairs

All pedestrians, vehicles can cross the bridge

Vikes women’s soccer team hosts clinic for young female players

She Kicks SoccerFest to draw 150 girls from U8 to U14

Sidney plans to prohibit pot stores on main shopping street

Council’s committee of the whole narrowly voted to ask for amendment to bylaw approved two months ago

UPDATED: Saanich Police, Victoria Fire searching for elderly man with Alzheimer’s

Police searching near Mount Douglas Beach, Cormorant Point and Balmacarra Beach

Get hired today at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Oct. 24 event offers interviews and jobs on the spot

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

Most Read