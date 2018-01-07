Sunday breakfasts at the Kiwanis Tea Room are run by Kiwanis members and volunteers. Coun. Hazel Braithwaite jumped in to help cook this morning and Janet Morningstar, vice-president of the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation, helped serve. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Sizzling success for first Kiwanis Sunday breakfast of the season

Record-breaking turnout treated to expansive view of King Tide crashing on the shore

It was a sizzling success for the Kiwanis Tea Room’s first Sunday breakfast of the year with a record number of people showing up to dine.

“It was a great turnout. We served 110 breakfasts despite the rainy windy weather. That is a record for the first Sunday of a new year and is very close to the most number of breakfasts served in one morning,” said Janet Morningstar, vice-president of the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation.

This morning the crowds braved the blustery winds and snuggled into the Tea Room on Willows Beach to eat their breakfast with an expansive view of the King Tide crashing on the shore.

“We had a line up before 8:30 a.m. It has been an unbelievable first day of the season, and we are hoping that will continue,” said Coun. Hazel Braithwaite who was volunteering in the kitchen.

While they don’t take reservations, the turnaround time is quick at about 30 minutes so Morningstar says “it is worth the wait.”

The Tea Room restaurant, set in a beautiful location overlooking the ocean at Willows Beach, serves their fundraising breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday from Jan 7 to April 15.

With breakfasts cooked and served by volunteers, and eggs donated by Galey Morning Fresh Eggs, Oak Bay Kiwanis sends all proceeds from the meals to Kiwanis Pavilion – a 122-bed care facility for people living and dying with frailty and dementia. The pavilion is owned and operated by the Oak Bay Kiwanis Health Care Society.

The full breakfast is $10 with a range of choices including pancakes, French toast, eggs (scrambled, poached or fried), ham or bacon, hash browns and toast. All breakfasts include juice, coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

Winter breakfasts are a main fundraiser for the pavilion, raising about $10,000 a year.

“It was an amazing morning; great customers; and wonderful volunteers who really enjoy preparing, serving, clearing plates and working as a team,” said Morningstar.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

This morning the crowds braved the blustery winds and snuggled into the Tea Room to eat their breakfast with an expansive view of the King Tide crashing onto the shore. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Mäeve Vorster plays while she waits for her breakfast. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

This morning the crowds braved the blustery winds and snuggled into the Tea Room to eat their breakfast with an expansive view of the King Tide crashing onto the shore. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Brenda Kent, Nova, Ich Diocee, and Quinn about to enjoy breakfast. (Spencer Pickles)

Previous story
Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry to be held Jan.12

Just Posted

Sizzling success for first Kiwanis Sunday breakfast of the season

Record-breaking turnout treated to expansive view of King Tide crashing on the shore

Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry to be held Jan.12

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Victoria tenants seek renter protections, compensation after ongoing construction to James Bay apartments

Residents exhausted by noise after years of renovations

Victoria man sentenced to seven years in stabbing of 20-year-old Quebec man

Justin Carte, 28, pled guilty in the Nov. 2016 death of Raphaël Bussières

Former Victoria nurse suspended for privacy breach

Jennifer Goodman was terminated by Island Health for accessing records of patients not in her care

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Golden Globes set to be a more political affair

Eight Hollywood actresses invite activists to attend annual awards gala in light of #MeToo

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Most Read