Skate to Great National Skate Drive is May 14 at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre ahead of the Stars on Ice performance. (Unsplash)

Skate drive returning to Victoria ahead of Stars on Ice

Donated equipment breaks down barriers for kids to play ice sports

Expensive skates and equipment shouldn’t stand in the way between kids and the rink.

That’s why a national skate drive is returning to Victoria to collect used skates and hockey equipment for local kids in need ahead of the Stars on Ice event.

READ ALSO: Olympic medal-winning lineup coming to Victoria for Stars on Ice

Skate to Great and FedEX Express Canada will be collecting used kids hockey and figure skates, helmets and hockey sticks at the Skate to Great National Skate Drive May 14 at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, before the Stars on Ice show starts that evening.

“Hockey and skating are expensive,” says Skate to Great in a media release. “Skate To Great and FedEx Express Canada are passionate about providing access to opportunity for all children across Canada.

Many parents are not financially able to provide their children with the tools and resources for skating and/or hockey, but with your help, these organizations can break down the barriers that prevent childhood opportunities for learning, sportsmanship, skill building, and fun!”

The drive is held Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m., before the Stars on Ice show starts at 7 p.m.

Spring skate drives are held in 12 cities across Canada throughout April and May 2019.

Stars on Ice brings some of the country’s greatest ice champions to Canadian cities, giving figure skating-lovers a chance to see the skills and artistry of Olympians in their own city.

This year’s collection of skating stars includes Olympic and world medallist Jeffrey Buttle and ice dance champions Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at selectyourtickets.com and by phone at 250-220-7777.

READ ALSO: Stars on Ice glides into Victoria

