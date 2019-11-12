A community reception to celebrate the second anniversary of raising the Sno’uyutth welcome pole at Oak Bay High is happening on Nov. 22. (Photo: Gordon Lee)

Sno’uyutth Day returns, this year celebrated at The Oaks

Songhees’ Florence Dick to speak about reconciliation

It’s been four years since the community raised the Sno’uyutth welcome pole at Oak Bay High and the annual celebration around this commemoration continues.

This year’s Sno’uyutth Day celebration will be at The Oaks restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Cultural liaison Florence Dick of the Songhees Nation will speak about the ongoing efforts for reconciliation.

READ MORE: Sno’uyutth Day a time to celebrate in Oak Bay

The Sno’uyutth group that helped raise funds to have artist Butch Dick create the artwork also created a Sno’uyutth scholarship. The event offers a traditional welcome for the event and a chance to speak about the history and culture of the Lekwungen people who lived in Oak Bay for thousands of years before the settlers arrived in the late 19th century.

The Oaks will bake bannock for the event and might have a couple of other items added to the regular menu.

Some of the group members, including Joe Blake, have also been working on the Blues for Eric scholarship fund in honour of the late Eric LeBlanc, a UVic radio disc jockey.

Last week the Blues For Eric concert series raised another $3,500 and have now hit the project’s goal of $25,000.

In the meantime, the spreading of good energy continues as the Rotary Club of Oak Bay Foundation now maintains and issues a Sno’uyutth Legacy Scholarship. It was handed out this year to Ariel Schellenberger of Oak Bay High, who is now at the University of Victoria.

“This scholarship is so beyond helpful,” said Schellenberger, when she received it this summer. “For me, every single penny counts to put towards school and every organization that puts money aside for students like me is highly appreciated. I can’t thank Oak Bay Rotary enough for selecting me as a recipient.”

Previous story
Bright red salmon appear at Saanich’s Colquitz River fish fence

Just Posted

Cineplex to show free holiday movies to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community Day will be on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at select theatres

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s second steel shipment arrives safely

The GVHA’s original shipment was lost at sea in December 2018

VicPD arrest one person after alleged assault in Victoria

Officers responded to the 1000-block of Pandora on Tuesday

Victoria police pilot e-tickets for its traffic division

Digitized tickets can now be paid for online

Monster Truck Chaos comes to Victoria, tickets on sale Friday

Monster Truck Chaos rumbles into Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Jan. 25 and 26

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

Woman, hit in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries; driver co-operating with police

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A man has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

Most Read