Snowbirds arrive on Vancouver Island for annual spring training

VIDEO: Acrobatic air team back in Comox for annual spring training

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have arrived in Comox for their annual spring training.

The military aerobatics team arrived Wednesday afternoon at 19 Wing Comox. They will get settled in the area and begin practice (weather dependent) at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 10:05 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

For their full schedule, click here.

They are set to practice in the area in order to prepare for the upcoming airshow season until May 7.

Click the video below to see their arrival to 19 Wing:


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
