Social media post encourages neighbourhood shamrock hunt for St. Paddy’s

A social media post circulating on Facebook is encourages people to hang shamrocks in their window as a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more people spending time at home and self isolating, as per recommendations from the government, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have been hindered.

“If you have young children it can be hard to find things to do all day, for potentially 21 days and not lose your mind,” the Facebook post reads.

As a way to get the community outside and doing something fun, the post suggests starting a city-wide shamrock hunt. Residents can put shamrocks – coloured, painted, cut out, printed, etc. – in their windows on March 17 and community members can go for a walk to see how many shamrocks they can find.

“It’s easy. No human contact, get fresh air, don’t buy toilet paper,” the post reads. “Just put a shamrock in your window.”

