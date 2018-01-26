Sooke artist featured in U.S. craft magazine

Local artist Dana Sitar says she has been creating wearable art since she was a young girl

Sooke Artist Dana Sitar didn’t think much of it when she submitted some photos of her wearable-art to Belle Armoire Magazine, one of her favourite U.S. craft publications. Until a couple of weeks later, the magazine contacted her back asking to publish her work.

“It was exciting to share with people how I feel about making art,” said Sitar.

The publication features the work of amateur fashion designers and crafters, and is accessible to people to read online all over the world.

Sitar’s feature ran in the January edition of the magazine and spanned over six pages, which included a self-written article of how she got started in making wearable-art, and photographs of a few different outfits she has made.

“Sooke is a treasure trove of artists, and Dana is certainly one of Sooke’s shining jewels,” said Deb Wood, a friend of Sitar’s.

Sitar found her love for making clothes when she was a young girl, as she was taught to knit, crochet and sew by her mother and often would make her own outfits from recycled material.

She still uses all recycled materials for her creations, which she usually finds at second-hand stores.

Sitar said she will often have multiple projects on the go, ranging anywhere from mittens and hats, to bags or clothing, which all have a unique bohemian look to them.

“I like working with my hands, it’s almost like a meditation for me,” said Sitar.

Sitar admitted that up until about 10 years ago, her hobbies revolved more around outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and cycling, but after being involved in a car crash and seriously injuring her leg, she was no longer able to do those things.

Soon after, her passion for making clothes naturally found its way back to her.

“My hands have to be doing something all the time,” she said. “And it’s important to me to feel in a state where I can just pay attention to one specific thing, and not feel any rush.”

Sitar explained that with all the hustle and bustle in the world today, working on an art project is her way of slowing down, relaxing and enjoying the moment.

“My goal is that I can do this for as long as my health allows,” said Sitar. “It just makes me feel alive.”

Previous story
Victoria Health Show this weekend

Just Posted

Sooke artist featured in U.S. craft magazine

Local artist Dana Sitar says she has been creating wearable art since she was a young girl

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Operator of Esquimalt trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Python and other animals seized after SPCA search south of Nanaimo

B.C. SPCA and B.C. Conservation Officer Service executed search warrant last week

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

Most Read

  • Victoria Health Show this weekend

    Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

  • Sooke artist featured in U.S. craft magazine

    Local artist Dana Sitar says she has been creating wearable art since she was a young girl