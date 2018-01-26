Sooke artist featured in U.S. craft magazine

Local artist Dana Sitar says she has been creating wearable art since she was a young girl

Sooke Artist Dana Sitar didn’t think much of it when she submitted some photos of her wearable-art to Belle Armoire Magazine, one of her favourite U.S. craft publications. Until a couple of weeks later, the magazine contacted her back asking to publish her work.

“It was exciting to share with people how I feel about making art,” said Sitar.

The publication features the work of amateur fashion designers and crafters, and is accessible to people to read online all over the world.

Sitar’s feature ran in the January edition of the magazine and spanned over six pages, which included a self-written article of how she got started in making wearable-art, and photographs of a few different outfits she has made.

“Sooke is a treasure trove of artists, and Dana is certainly one of Sooke’s shining jewels,” said Deb Wood, a friend of Sitar’s.

Sitar found her love for making clothes when she was a young girl, as she was taught to knit, crochet and sew by her mother and often would make her own outfits from recycled material.

She still uses all recycled materials for her creations, which she usually finds at second-hand stores.

Sitar said she will often have multiple projects on the go, ranging anywhere from mittens and hats, to bags or clothing, which all have a unique bohemian look to them.

“I like working with my hands, it’s almost like a meditation for me,” said Sitar.

Sitar admitted that up until about 10 years ago, her hobbies revolved more around outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and cycling, but after being involved in a car crash and seriously injuring her leg, she was no longer able to do those things.

Soon after, her passion for making clothes naturally found its way back to her.

“My hands have to be doing something all the time,” she said. “And it’s important to me to feel in a state where I can just pay attention to one specific thing, and not feel any rush.”

Sitar explained that with all the hustle and bustle in the world today, working on an art project is her way of slowing down, relaxing and enjoying the moment.

“My goal is that I can do this for as long as my health allows,” said Sitar. “It just makes me feel alive.”