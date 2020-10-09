Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Sooke Arts Council has submitted a letter of interest for a space at Lot A’s new seniors complex as the potential site for its new permanent location. (Courtesy of Sooke Arts Council)

Two months after the Sooke Arts Council opened its first office and gallery, it’s making moves to find a new home in the region.

The group submitted a letter of interest to rent one of the commercial spaces in the proposed seniors’ complex on Lot A along Wadams Way.

“We’re looking for a permanent home, and we think this could be a perfect fit,” Linda Anderson, art council spokesperson, said.

“We knew we were going to have to find a new space down the pipeline, but right now, we have to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.”

The current location at the corner of Church Road and Highway 14 is a temporary space as the landowners hope to sell the property. The arts council is paying rent for the space month-to-month.

The arts council submitted the letter of interest after Sooke Region Communities Health Network, the developers and operators, expressed interest in accommodating the art group.

The $22-million project on Lot A will be funded mostly through federal and provincial infrastructure grants, the B.C. Housing Corp., and community fundraising.

The two-hectare piece of land on Wadams Way, bought by the district in 2016, is expected to house a new state-of-the-art library and other public amenities. Construction of the library will start soon.

The arts council is submitting a request to secure an 800-square-foot space in the new development.

“We’ve been trying to expand our umbrella,” Anderson said.

“We’re open to inviting more community groups to use our space to host their art-based events. We’re excited to help not only seniors but people of all ages rediscover their passion for the arts.”

