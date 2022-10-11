Sooke Arts Council eyes support for seniors’ centre

Artwork auctioned off for The Gathering Place

The Sooke Arts Council is hosting an auction as a fundraiser for The Gathering Place, a multigenerational activity and senior centre planned for Sooke. (File – Metro-Creative)

The Sooke Arts Council is organizing a fundraiser to support the development of a multigenerational activity and senior centre in Sooke.

The Gathering Place will provide much-needed drop-in space for the community, space for activities, crafting, dining, games and socializing.

For the fundraiser, local artists worked en Plein air (in the open air), creating art to contribute to the auction.

The art can be viewed at the Sooke Arts Council Gallery, located at 2043 Church Rd., until Oct. 16, while simultaneously auctioned on the group’s website at sookearts.com.

The Gathering Place will receive all proceeds from sales.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

