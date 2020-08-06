Sooke Arts Council opens first gallery

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror

Finally, a place to call home and hang their work.

The Sooke Arts Council, founded in 1987 under the South Coast Arts Council moniker, is finishing the final details in preparation for its first show in its long-anticipated new location.

“We’re one of the few arts councils who didn’t have an office or gallery,” said Sooke Arts Council president Linda Gordon. “There’s been a lot of work by volunteers over the past two months to make this possible. Everything from carpentry to painting the walls.”

Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council will also include a small gift shop, with space to accommodate growth in the future.

The first show will feature the work of some of those volunteers, highlighted by the art of Brenda Parkinson, a long-serving councillor for the District of Sooke who died in 2019.

“Brenda was an avid supporter of all arts in Sooke,” Gordon said. The work of Lili Wilde, who passed away last year, will be featured as well. “She was a dynamic artist and member of the Sooke Arts Council,” Gordon said.

The show’s co-ordinator, Tanya Darling, has sent out information on how those that volunteered to help make the gallery a reality can bring in their art beginning on Aug 8 for the first show.

The grand opening to officially launch the new home and first show runs from noon to Aug 15 at unit 6-6495 Sooke Rd. at the corner of Church Street and Sooke Road. Regular hours for the gallery beginning after the grand opening will be Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

“It’s a big step for us,” Gordon said regarding the new home. “It will allow us to do teaching and hold classes. It’s a very exciting time.”

Gordon, an Sooke Arts Council member for 30 years, will host Basic Introduction to Acrylics on Aug. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. She describes the class as an opportunity to learn how to paint like Emily Carr. All supplies for the class are included in the cost of $75. Those interested can sign up at the gallery during regular hours.

Well-known Sooke artist Linda Anderson, who taught Parkinson, will also be offering a class in the near future, with the date to be determined. Future classes will include working in oils and water colours.

“We’re encouraging people to let us know what kind of classes they would like,” Gordon added.

The gallery will be rented out for private and group shows as well.

For more information, visit sookearts.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

