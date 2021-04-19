Sooke backyard food program returns

My FED Farm, created by Food Eco District (FED), is aiming to help people affected by the COVID-19 grow food in their own back yard. The program is in collaboration with Sooke Region Food CHI, Transition Sooke and the Sooke Garden Club. (File - Black Press Media)

The Sooke Backyard Food Program is returning for a second year.

Sooke Region Food CHI Society, Transition Sooke and Sooke Garden Club are again partnering with the Food Eco District’s My FED Farm program to help families grow their food.

The program supports families and laid-off workers by providing home-based start-up food gardens using simple and affordable supplies. While COVID-19 has not overly impacted the food supply chain to the Island, the layoffs and business closures present financial challenges to many families.

Families and individuals applying through the program through the My Fed Farm website will be given two to five grow bags with soil, seeds and seedlings, as well as access to local mentorship and online resources. For the seedlings, the participants will be given vouchers to get seedlings of their choice from a Sooke farm which will help foster connections between residents and local farmers.

Last year’s program saw more than 40 families supplied with garden starter kits at no cost to the participants.

Apply to the program at www.get-fed.ca/myfedfarm. Donations are welcomed through info@foodchi.ca.



