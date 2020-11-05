Ben Molesky, co-chair of Sooke Christmas Bureau, says their team has started stocking hampers for the holiday season. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Ben Molesky, co-chair of Sooke Christmas Bureau, says their team has started stocking hampers for the holiday season. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Sooke Christmas Bureau begins prep for holiday hampers

Organizers estimate spending $30,000 to stock up for those in need

The Sooke Christmas Bureau is encouraging families and individuals who need an extra hand this upcoming holiday season to apply for their Christmas hampers.

The application deadline is Dec. 1.

“A lot of people end up coming in super last minute because they hold out hoping that a miracle happens for them,” said Kim Metzger, president of the Sooke Food Bank, which effectively turns into the Sooke Christmas Bureau in mid-December.

“I rarely hear about those miracles, but there’s really nothing to be embarrassed about here. We hope we can be that ‘something better’ that happens to them.”

The Sooke Food Bank operates on the first, second, and third Thursdays of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the last week of October, the food bank’s 40 volunteers served 102 families, 79 children and 147 adults in need. Now, 29 weeks into their 35-week schedule, they’ve given out nearly 3,000 hampers this year. And they’re ramping up their production heading into Christmas.

Mike Thomas, a volunteer with the Sooke food bank and co-chair of the Sooke Christmas Bureau, said they will continue with their annual Santa Run, in which fire services of Sooke, East Sooke and Otter Point hit the road to collect non-perishable food donations that are then used to make up the more than 400 food hampers distributed.

The event is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12. They will mostly be asking the public to help by donating cash or electronic donations, as they have to quarantine any food donations for 48 hours.

“We’re here to help no matter how long of a time that someone needs a boost,” said Thomas. “Sometimes it’s only for one or two hampers, and for others, it lasts a little longer. No matter what, we’re here to serve.”

Thomas pointed out how touched he was when someone the organization had been giving hampers for many months came back and donated $200 after he got a full-time job.

“The amount of generosity that I’ve seen since moving here blows me away,” said Ben Molesky, co-chair of the Sooke Christmas Bureau and serving with the food bank for eight years.

“Even if it’s the day after Christmas, we’re not gonna lock down these doors and turn someone away.”

The Christmas Bureau, which starts in mid-December, focuses on preparing holiday dinner hampers, including a turkey or ham, depending on the family’s size and breakfast foods such as pancakes and syrup. There are currently 420 boxes of pancake mix and an equal amount of syrup containers sitting in their storage room.

Thomas said the best way the community can help is through cash or e-donation. The Christmas Bureau will spend more than $30,000 to stock up for the hampers.

The food bank shops local most of the time and only stops by bigger box stores outside of the Sooke region if they need large cereal amounts.

Those interested in donating can go to canadahelps.org/en/charities/sooke-food-bank-society/. Those who want to apply for the hamper program send a message to the group’s Facebook page or call 250-642-7666.

READ MORE: Sooke Food Bank takes steps towards ‘new norm’

ALSO READ: Sooke Christmas Bureau readies for the season

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Food BankSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

During mid-December, the Sooke Food Bank will turn into the Sooke Christmas Bureau, which served over 400 hampers to families and residents in need. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

During mid-December, the Sooke Food Bank will turn into the Sooke Christmas Bureau, which served over 400 hampers to families and residents in need. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

During mid-December, the Sooke Food Bank will turn into the Sooke Christmas Bureau, which served over 400 hampers to families and residents in need. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

During mid-December, the Sooke Food Bank will turn into the Sooke Christmas Bureau, which served over 400 hampers to families and residents in need. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sooke residents snapping stunning sunsets
Next story
Drive-by Santa Day parade to be held at Edward Milne

Just Posted

Fire crews from the Highlands and Langford joined forces to rescue a dog that fell down a cliff in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park. (Highlands Fire Rescue/Facebook)
Highlands, Langford firefighters rescue dog from 60-foot gully in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park

Third dog rescued from same area in past year, fire chief says

Victoria will allocate $2,812.50 to an already existing program to help fund transit tickets for people sheltering outdoors. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria funds bus fare for unhoused community for next three months

City will allocate up to $2,812.50 to the already existing program

In March 2020, more than 1,500 people were homeless in Victoria, according to a survey by the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness. (Black Press Media file photo)
Housing, homelessness and affordability top concerns in Greater Victoria: Vital Signs report

2020 report sees drop in ratings for housing, newcomer opportunities

After multiple sweeps of the building, emergency crews determined that it was safe for construction workers to return inside. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATE: Construction site given all clear after Hazmat finds nothing

Workers evacuated after feeling burning in their noses and throats

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical officer, speaks from the Victoria police headquarters on Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

Extreme concentrations a troublesome development in the ongoing opioid crisis: health officer

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. OK, no it’s not,… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Most Read