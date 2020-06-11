The Sooke Country Market will be changing locations to John Philips Memorial Park in coming weeks. The new location is expected to debut July 4, should everything go as planned. (Contributed photo)

Sooke Country Market changes location

New market location expected to debut on July 4

Sooke Country Market is on the move.

The market will be relocating soon to John Philips Memorial Park to allow space for more vendors, while still being able to practice physical distancing.

Market manager Teresa Williams said organizers have been looking for a new location for the market over the last couple of years, and the park was recently suggested to them by Norm McInnis, chief administrative officer at the District of Sooke.

“He’s been great with helping us get this set up,” Williams said.

The first market at the new location is expected to be held on July 4. Until then, the market will still be held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at its usual spot on Otter Point and Eustace roads.

ALSO READ: Sooke Country Market returns for 25th year

Williams said the market at the new location is expecting to include between 12 and 15 vendors, and more once things get rolling.

“First, it will be all of our usual vendors, and then we will start taking applications to fill up the rest of the space once we have figured out how things are working,” Williams said.

The vendors will feature everything from crafts to produce at the new location, and Williams is excited to have everyone back together.

“We are kind of like a circus, setting up our tents every week. We have such a great group of vendors, and it will be awesome to connect with more of the community with more space and smaller lineups,” said Williams. “It will be nice to have the circus back together again.”

Williams is optimistic about the new location and hopes everyone will come out and show their support. For more information on the Sooke Country Market, please visit www.sookecountrymarket.com.

Sooke

