The Sooke Country Market returns to John Phillips Park on Saturdays starting April 23. (Sooke Country Market)

The beehive of activity surrounding the Sooke Country Market with a lively buzz is another sure sign that spring is in the air.

The popular gathering place for farmers, artisans, crafters and marketeers begins its second year at John Phillips Park near the Sooke Municipal Hall on Otter Point Road Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from April 23 until Oct. 8.

The market draws new faces each year in addition to those seasoned farmers who are eager to return, all offering plant starts and fresh fruits and vegetables grown on local farms. An assortment of vendors also sells artisan baking, healing teas, hand-crafted wood products, pottery, jewelry, body care products, photography, cards, and west coast-inspired art.

Fabric artists are on hand with a great variety of functional and whimsical wares, including doggie bag purses, insulated lunch boxes, winter toques, aprons, animals and up-cycled jean jackets.

An eclectic selection of talented local musicians provides a mix of music ranging from folk to blues and rockabilly to modern country, adding a welcome layer to the market’s friendly vibe.

Check out sookecountrymarket.com for updates and information.



