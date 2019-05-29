Sooke dream home is one of the Hometown Heroes prizes

Joann Kief (left) and her daughter Lauren Kief enjoy the view from one of the grand prize houses in the Hometown Heroes Lottery. The East Sooke home features unparalleled scenic views. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)

The B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund’s annual Hometown Heroes lottery is in full swing, and although the cause is reason enough to buy a ticket, one of the grand prizes of this year’s draw is a house in Sooke.

Imagine owning a home on the tip of Vancouver Island – a unique oceanfront peninsula that juts into the clear waters of the Salish Sea.

From your glass-walled great room, you can see the snow-capped Olympic Mountains, and walking out onto your spacious deck, you can watch as orcas swim by the reef, humpback whales and dolphins play nearby, and sea lions guard their salmon catch against marauding seagulls.

All of this is happening on the edge of an adjoining 1,457-hectare oceanfront wilderness park.

“This is a property like no other, just an amazing property that offers beautiful sunsets, amazing moonlit nights, and views like nothing you will see anywhere,” said Joann Kief, a spokesperson for the SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort.

“Down there, at the base of the cliff, we have four orcas who swim through the narrow channel on a regular basis. Where else are you going to see that?”

The 1,607-square-foot house features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is furnished.

The development has even more surprises.

There are floor-to-ceiling glass walls that open to create a spacious expanded living space, opening on each of three levels to the panoramic views of the surging surf.

A marina is slated for the property as is a restaurant, accessible by elevator. For the young at heart, an adult slide takes riders from the upper levels of the cliff face to the ground floor dining experience.

All of this is included for the winners of one of the eight grand prizes in the lottery, but it doesn’t stop there.

Grand prize winners who choose the Vancouver Island home will also receive a 2019 Tesla Model X and $850,000.

There are eight other grand prize options in Surrey, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Kelowna, Lake Country, Colwood and Cultus Lake, but it’s fair to say that Kief feels her property in East Sooke leaves all the rest behind.

The grand prize winner also has the option of taking $2.1 million in cash.

Funds raised through the lottery are dedicated to UBC Hospital, Vancouver General Hospital, the GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services.

Funds also support burn fund programs, including the annual Burn Camp for young burn survivors.

Tickets (three for $75, six for $100 and 20 for $275) can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com or by calling 1-604-648-4376. Tickets can also be bought at London Drugs.



