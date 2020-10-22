Sooke Elementary kindergarteners Charlotte Thorne (front left) and Grayson Purvis and expanding the native plant garden on their school property thanks to the help of Gr. 5 student Jace Ferris (back left), Gr. 4/5 teacher Marion Stupich and Kindergarten teacher Lisa Maria Schlosser. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Sooke Elementary kindergarteners Charlotte Thorne (front left) and Grayson Purvis and expanding the native plant garden on their school property thanks to the help of Gr. 5 student Jace Ferris (back left), Gr. 4/5 teacher Marion Stupich and Kindergarten teacher Lisa Maria Schlosser. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Sooke Elementary plants native plant garden with help from community

Sooke Elementary teachers, students expand backyard garden

They say every plant starts with a seed, but that’s all it took for Sooke Elementary librarian Liz Stannard to realize the opportunity to grow their school’s garden.

Since the beginning of June, Stannard and kindergarten teacher Lisa Maria Schlosser have been building a garden behind Sooke Elementary, located along Highway 14.

It’s a space that most would regard as a pocket garden of sorts, with a 20-by-5-foot area at the edge of the school field. But when school staff heard that the Vancouver Island Regional Library would be building a new two-storey library along Wadams Way, they saw a chance to grow beyond their borders.

Stannard reached out to the District of Sooke and received permission to take native species from the property before construction began. She and Schlosser were able to get their hands on sword ferns, salal, Oregon grape and ocean spray.

READ MORE: Sooke Secret Garden Tour goes virtual

Now, they’re expanding the garden into a small corner of the school property with a large cedar tree as cover. On most school mornings, she’ll hand her students with a plastic shovel and give them the chance to learn how to transplant new species into their garden.

“We wanted to do more hands-on activities for the kids, and this is perfect for that,” said Schlosser, who admits she’s a passionate gardener.

“We, as teachers, could have done this ourselves in no time, but this gives a chance for our students to feel like they’ve accomplished something themselves while spending time outdoors.”

They’ve had help from the district and community members who’ve given their extra native plants, wooden benches from a teacher’s family, and mulch from Sooke Soil and Landscape.

ALSO READ: Food security initiative encourages Sooke residents to grow food at home

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gardeningsooke school district

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Historic Langford pub serves up some spirits

Just Posted

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Sibling squirrels in recovery after sap situation leads to tail amputation

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Saanich Police are investigating a broken window at the Greater Victoria School District office. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich police suspect slingshot used to break window at SD61 office

Police find ball- bearing, or pellet, below broken window at school board

West Shore RCMP are asking for help identifying a male suspect who they believe tried to sell drugs to youth Sept. 19. (West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seek help identifying man selling drugs to youth

The man tried to sell two youth drugs while they waited for a bus in Langford Sept. 19

Joanne Smith has been visiting Goldstream Provincial Park since she moved to Langford two years ago. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Visitors flock to Goldstream Provincial Park for 2020 salmon run

‘I wanted to come here before I move back to Australia,’ says visitor

Emily Harris (centre) started the in-person Monarch Moms meet-up groups in July, when it was much easier to physical distance in outdoor spaces. Harris started the group as a source of connection for women navigating the ups and downs of having a baby during a pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria new mom group navigates challenges of motherhood in a pandemic

Monarch Moms meet once a week for physically-distanced connection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

FILE – A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)
POLL: Have you voted yet?

As election day quickly approaches, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians have… Continue reading

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)
Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
B.C. records first COVID-19 outbreak at school, six weeks after students return to class

Three cases of the virus have been identified at École de L’Anse-au-sable

Most Read