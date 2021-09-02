Sooke Fall Fair spread out over two weeks in September

The Sooke Fall Fair hopes to go all out in 2022, but for this year the fair is spread out over a couple of weeks. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke’s famous Fall Fair has been deconstructed into several smaller events and activities this year to help separate crowds and keep gatherings safe, but possible.

A pet parade here, a scarecrow contests there, a dash of short stories all wrapped up with a bike parade et voila! A Fall Fair!

Throughout the first two weeks of September, fair goers can go on a scavenger hunt throughout town. Organizers have hidden 25 fall fair related items in businesses around the town core. Keep a log of where you found what item, and submit the completed list to win a prize.

Writers of all ages are invited to enter a short story contest. Choose a theme from between: good things that happen in my neighbourhood; a day in the garden; or, something new I would like to see at the Sooke Fall Fair – and get writing! Submit your story by midnight on Sept. 16 to stories@sookefallfair.com including what age bracket you fall into (six to eight, nine to 11, 12 to 14, 15 to 18, or 19+).

Local businesses can get involved, too, with a scarecrow contest. There are no restrictions on the scarecrows, except that they be on display at the businesses and include a Sooke Fall Fair sign on it. The winning straw farmer will earn the business a trophy and rosette.

Scarecrows aren’t just for businesses. Everyone’s invited to make one and bring it to the John Phillips Memorial Park on Sept. 18 as part of Celebrate Sooke, a family friendly event hosted by the District of Sooke along with the Rotary, Lions Club, the Sooke Music Festival and the Sooke Fall Fair.

Cyclists, get ready to decorate and roll on up for the bike parade on Sept. 18, also part of Celebrate Sooke.

All the scarecrows will be judged and voted on, including a people’s choice. Yes, there will be prizes. Winners for the business scarecrow contest, writing contest and the scavenger hunt draw will be announced on Sept. 18.

Details on the pet parade are still to come. For more details on the fair visit sookefallfair.ca.

