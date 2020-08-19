Sooke Fall Fair to host four contests to make up for cancelled 2020 event

The Sooke Fall Fair will be hosting four different contests in September to make up for postponing their annual event to 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Though the Sooke Fall Fair is postponed until next year, organizers have come up with four new contests for Sooke residents to take part in.

This September, there will be a short story contest, a pet photo contest, a colouring contest, and a scarecrow contest.

The short story contest is a way for aspiring writers to create a world that will take readers for a ride, all within the span of 250 words. The focus of the story has to revolve around animals, baking, fishing, gardening, or hunting. The contest is open to all ages six-years-old and above.

Submissions can be sent to stories@sookefallfair.ca by the end of Sept. 11.

The pet photo contest gives Sooke residents the chance to take a photo of themselves with their pet in the fall spirit. Costumes are encouraged.

Submissions can be sent to photos@sookefallfair.ca by the end of Sept. 11.

The colouring contest, hosted in part by BC Fairs and BuyBC, will give young artists the chance to win grand prizes, including gift certificates to local Sooke businesses and the Sooke Farmers Market.

There are two age categories: one for children six and under and the other for those seven to 12.

Kids can select from one of four colouring pages that are available on sookefallfair.ca. Once completed, they must send their artwork to sookefallfairemail@gmail.com by the end of Sept. 7.

Winners from each category will move onto the provincial competition to be judged against winners across 14 fairs throughout B.C.

READ MORE: Sooke Fall Fair is one of the best

Lastly, the scarecrow contest gives both the general public and Sooke businesses a chance to showcase their artistic skills.

Applicants must register their scarecrow by contacting sookefallfairemail@gmail.com and have the words “Sooke Fall Fair” visible on the scarecrow to qualify.

Scarecrows can be on display in windows or properties from Sept. 6 to 11 and residents are encouraged to bring their own creations to be judged at John Philipps Memorial Park on Sept. 12.

Set-up is required between 8 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 12 and there will be a People’s Choice Award. Applicants can send a photo of their scarecrow to photos@sookefallfair.ca to have the chance to be featured on their website.

“We didn’t want to disappoint our community because the know how much the community loves to take part in this annual event,” said event coordinator Candace Linde. “We’re looking forward to seeing all the creative submissions that will be sent in.”

ALSO READ: Sooke Fall Fair hosts scarecrow contest

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Fall fairSooke