Sooke Fine Arts Show seeks cast of volunteers

Sooke Fine Arts Show volunteer porters get ready to bring in the art on Intake day in 2019. (Contributed - Shannon Lee Rae)

The Sooke Fine Arts Show (SFAS) is looking for volunteers for its annual summer exhibition at SEAPARC arena.

The art show has volunteer positions for all ages and experience levels on many show teams.

Through their passion and commitment, SFAS volunteers help create an arts event that welcomes artists, art lovers, and the art curious to a gallery at SEAPARC.

Volunteer positions include show setup and admissions to gift shop construction and light bulb installation. Can’t make it out? Home bakers have a role in creating snacks for the volunteer teams.

“The Sooke Fine Arts Show makes me feel like I’m part of something huge and very important,” said Gunny Tennese, SFAS volunteer coordinator. “It’s a wonderful phenomenon for our whole community, and the bonus is being a member of a unique family of volunteers dedicated to nothing but putting on an amazing art show. It’s beyond special.”

Fellow volunteer Shannon Lee Rae agrees, adding the art show links like-minded people who share a passion for the arts.

“It’s wonderful when you can combine philanthropy with friendship,” she said.

Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to the SFAS kickoff meeting on Wednesday (April 13) at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 1962 Murray Rd. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, please go online to sookefinearts.com/volunteering or contact the SFAS office at 250-642-7256.

“Our volunteers are integral to the show, and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Terrie Moore, SFAS executive director.

The Sooke Fine Arts Show runs from July 22 through Aug. 2 and includes a gallery of juried artworks from B.C. Islands’ artists and live music, demonstrations, talks, guided tours, and activities for youth and seniors. The festival kicks off July 21 with the exclusive Purchasers’ Preview Night.



