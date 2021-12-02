Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

Fill a Truck still happening, but Santa Run is monetary donations only

The Otter Point Fire Department’s decorated truck for their annual Candy Cane Run in 2020, when Sooke firefighters also held their annual Santa Run. (Contributed photo)

Sooke Fire Rescue is joining forces with the Otter Point and East Sooke fire departments to host the annual Santa Run and Fill-a -Truck drive, focusing on cash donations this year.

Deputy fire chief Matt Barney said the two events have collected more than 70,000 food items in the past. However, this year food banks have been asking for cash donations over food donations.

“Whatever dollar value that they receive that doubles what they would get in food instead of just receiving one can from the general public,” Barney said.

Last year, more than $20,000 was donated.

Like the 10,000 Tonight run by Edward Milne Community School students and two other West Shore schools, other food drives have also focused on cash donations this year.

Barney said they focus on these food drives around Christmas time because that’s when the need seems greatest.

Donations will continue to be collected the first two weekends of December for the Fill-a-Truck drive – donations have been collected the past two weekends .

The Santa Run is happening at dusk on Dec. 11, with only monetary donations accepted that day. There is also an online donation option, which residents can access through the Sooke Fire Rescue Facebook page.

