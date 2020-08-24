Sooke Fire rescue gets BC Hydro boost

Funds for new equipment part of Community Grant program

Firefighters in Sooke can put some new gear on a charge card, courtesy of currency from BC Hydro.

Sooke Fire Rescue will receive $2,000 for new equipment through the power company’s grant program that helps organizations committed to making a difference in the community.

The funds will be used to replace aging medical aid equipment, allowing a higher level of pre-hospital care for the wide range of emergency and non-emergency services Sooke Fire Rescue provides.

The grants are aimed at projects focused on building the workforce of tomorrow, safety education, and developing smart energy ideas, BC Hydro said in a news release. BC Hydro offers Grassroots Grants of up to $2,000 for local programs, and up to $10,000 for organizations expanding or developing programs in multiple communities through its Broad Impact Grants.

The next call for community grants begins on Feb. 1, 2021. Visit bchydro.com/grants for more information

