Sooke Folk Music Society using Zoom to stream local coffeehouse

Katrina Kadoski performs at this month’s Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse on Saturday (Sept. 19). The performance will be streamed on Zoom. (Contributed photo)

Katrina Kadoski has always loved coffeehouse concerts.

“It’s an incredible privilege to play for people who are there to listen to original music, and it’s an honour to play for the people that give an ear to that.”

Kadoski is the featured performer when the Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse opens its fall season on Saturday (Sept. 19). She’ll perform many of the songs on her new Dreamtime album

The album, two years in the making, centres around the death of her partner.

“I wrote the album to put something back into the world while I was going through these incredible growing pains of trying to discover what this world is like without that person in it,” Kadoski said.

The launch of the new coffeehouse season takes a unique turn this year, with the folk music society using the internet video-streaming service Zoom to provide interactive, in-home entertainment to its audience.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit full stride in March and it was clear there wouldn’t be any face-to-face live audience performances, the society began experimenting with Zoom, said president Nellie Taylor.

The kinks were worked out with online performances with society members in April and May, and a small public viewing in June.

The result? This month’s showing of a full coffeehouse performance on Zoom.

“We hope we can go live at some point – so we’re trying to be a little bit tentative and plan with performers in mind,” Taylor said.

The coffeehouse features an hour of open stage performances starting at 7 p.m., followed by the feature performance at 8 p.m. E-transfer donations fund the show, donate at sookefolkmusic@gmail.com.

