Sooke Food Bank looking for help

The Sooke Food Bank is in need of donations. Telus is helping. (Pixabay)

Sooke’s food bank is partnering with Telus in a drive to replenish the shelves as recent increases in demand have seen supplies reach critical lows.

“This is very timely as we have seen all our Christmas donations get used,” said Kim Metzger, Sooke Food Bank executive director .

Telus is spearheading an initiative that will run until April 15 at Village Food Markets. For every item donated by the public, the company will donate $5 with the goal of reaching $2,500 in cash donations. The donations will help restock the food bank’s supply.

Organizers of the drive ask the public to consider the donation of protein-rich items such as peanut butter, tuna, and other non-perishable options.

There is also a need for laundry soap, dish soap and other cleaning supplies, which are often unaffordable for people who are struggling to feed their families.

Anyone not able to make it to Village Food Market can telephone 250-812-2073 to arrange for a pick-up.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter