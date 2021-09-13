Sooke group gearing up for another season of salmon enhancement

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society is gearing up for another season of salmon enhancement of Sooke River and DeMamiel Creek.

This year marks the group’s 40th year as a registered non-profit society, but its efforts date further. Over the last 50 years, more than 20 million enhancement fish have been reared and released by society members.

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society is well established at its new hatchery at Charters Creek.

Salmon should be entering the Sooke River over the next several weeks. Society members are hard at work getting ready for broodstock collection at the end of September or early October for chinook on the Sooke River and early November for coho on DeMamiel Creek.

“All this is made possible by our dedicated volunteers and the financial support of local businesses and individuals. Thank you all for your support of this very important resource,” the society said in a press release.

For more information on the Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society, please go to its website at www.sookesalmonenhancement.com.



