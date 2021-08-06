Sooke launches first-ever literary festival

Workshops, author readings among activities

Governor General award-winning author and Otter Point resident Darrel McLeod will launch his new book Peyakow at the upcoming Authors and Readers festival in Sooke. (Contributed - Douglas & McIntyre)

If there’s one activity that’s COVID-19 friendly, it’s curling up on the couch with a good book. But book lovers also like to discover new authors, and authors love reaching new audiences.

The first-ever Authors and Readers festival will do just that, bringing authors and readers together to share their love of reading and writing in Sooke.

Doni Eve, a member of the Sooke Writers Collective, a published writer and one of the event’s organizers, said this year’s event is a trial run with plans for an annual event in the future.

“We’ve already got a music festival and a world-class arts festival in Sooke,” she said. “There’s a potential for (a literary festival).

The event kicks off on Aug. 28 at the Vancouver Island Regional Library, 2065 Anna Marie Rd., and continues at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., on Aug. 29. The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days.

Participants at the festival will have the opportunity to hone their writing skills in workshops and hear live readings from several Sooke area authors.

As a special event on Aug. 29 at the museum, Governor General award-winning author and Otter Point resident Darrel J. McLeod will launch his new book Peyakow. McLeod’s book and books from other local authors will be on sale.

The Authors and Readers festival is hosted by the Sooke Writers Collective, Vancouver Island Regional Library and Sooke Region Museum.

