Sooke library enters next chapter with limited service re-opening

Peter Maguire, library manager of the Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Sooke branch, says the doors are open to members of the public, but only five inside at a time. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The Vancouver Island Library has turned the page and reopened its Sooke branch – with limited services.

Customers have access to 30-minute computer sessions, DVD and display browsing and longer book drop-off hours, on top of takeout service.

All visitors to the branch, located at 2065 Anna Marie Rd., must wear masks . There is a limit of five customers in the library.

“The idea to reduce face-to-face interaction,” said Peter Maguire, library manager. “We found that there’s a lot of tight corners in the branch down some aisles.”

Maguire said customers are encouraged to use the self-checkout machines and have a library card with them at the branch.

All late fees have been waived, but staff ask customers to return and renew materials on time, so everyone has the chance to get their hands on a new item. The book drop is open for returns from Tuesday at noon until Friday at 5 p.m.

The library is open for limited sit-down service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

For a complete breakdown of operating hours, including expanded takeout services, head over to virl.bc.ca/branches/sooke/.

