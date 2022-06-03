Lorelee Parker, Vancouver Island Regional Library manager for Sooke and Port Renfrew, is inviting residents to the Sooke library’s grand opening on June 11. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Lorelee Parker, Vancouver Island Regional Library manager for Sooke and Port Renfrew, is inviting residents to the Sooke library’s grand opening on June 11. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke library to hold grand opening on June 11

The day promises to offer something for everyone

A grand opening is set for Saturday (June 11) at the new library branch on Wadams Way in Sooke.

It replaces the branch located at 2065 Anna Marie Rd.

Developed by Island West Coast Developments, the $7.5-million library design features include a 13,500-square-foot floor plan with 35,000 items (double the number of items from the previous location), fireplace lounge, laptop bar, children’s area and meeting rooms.

“From the moment the new branch opened its doors to the public in early 2022, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” Gaby Wickstrom, Vancouver Island Regional Library board chair, said.

The day promises to offer something for everyone with the following schedule of events:

• 1:30-2 p.m. – Music and guests arrive

• 2-2:15 p.m. – Blessing from T’Sou-ke elder Shirley Alphonse, speeches, drum donation from T’Sou-ke drum-maker Jeff Welch and ribbon cutting

• 2:15-2:45 p.m. – Live raptor show with North West Raptors

• 2:45-3:15 p.m. – Children’s author Teoni Spathelfer, from the Heiltsuk Nation

• 2:45-4 p.m. – Makerspace demos in the Makerspace room with librarian April Ripley

• 3:30-4 p.m. – Storytime with Mayor Maja Tait and librarian Nathalie Jones

The celebrations were initially scheduled for late March but cancelled due to a labour dispute.

The branch has been open to the public since Feb. 25.

