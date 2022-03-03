The District of Sooke wants to thank volunteers with a recognition program. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke wants to thank volunteers with a recognition program. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke looks to establish volunteer recognition program

Aim is to acknowledge residents contributing to community through volunteer efforts

The District of Sooke wants to thank its volunteers formally.

“Many of these volunteers put in many, many hours of work. I think this is a great idea,” said Coun. Al Beddows.

On Feb. 28, council directed staff to investigate and report back on holding a district committee volunteer event at Ed Macgregor Park in July as part of a community volunteer recognition program. More than 100 people have been involved in district committees during the current council term.

The idea stems from the Oct. 25 council meeting when councillors indicated interest in recognizing committee volunteers with a letter or at an event. Staff estimate the initiative would cost between $250 and $3,500.

Several councillors expressed a desire to see the program extend to all community volunteers.

Many volunteer recognition events have occurred in Sooke since 2001, with more than 350 residents acknowledged. The last event was held in 2017.

“It would be great as the Volunteer Capital of Canada to see this revived,” said Coun. Jeff Bateman.

ALSO READ: Meals on Wheels lauds volunteers


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeSooke councilvolunteersWest Shore

Previous story
Island school first in province to adopt new early literacy program

Just Posted

A rendering shows a Lekwungen plaza along Government Street at Humboldt Street, part of Victoria’s next stage of proposed design plans. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Feedback opens on Victoria’s expanded people-priority redesign on Government Street

Victoria duo Jon Middleton and Sierra Lundy of Ocie Elliott are nominated for the Juno Awards’ breakthrough group of the year. (Photo by Sara Laking)
Juno Awards nominees have strong connections to Greater Victoria

Scams are on the rise in the jurisdiction of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, with recent victims including a North Saanich couple in their 90s. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scammers defraud North Saanich couple in their 90s of more than $10,000

Langford will officially be the first community on Vancouver Island to host a Tesla Centre and the West Shore RCMP will be the first detachment in Canada to operate a front-line electric police car. Both announcements were made Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tesla centre. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford gets Island’s first Tesla centre, RCMP’s first EV cruiser