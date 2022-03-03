Sooke looks to establish volunteer recognition program

Aim is to acknowledge residents contributing to community through volunteer efforts

The District of Sooke wants to thank its volunteers formally.

“Many of these volunteers put in many, many hours of work. I think this is a great idea,” said Coun. Al Beddows.

On Feb. 28, council directed staff to investigate and report back on holding a district committee volunteer event at Ed Macgregor Park in July as part of a community volunteer recognition program. More than 100 people have been involved in district committees during the current council term.

The idea stems from the Oct. 25 council meeting when councillors indicated interest in recognizing committee volunteers with a letter or at an event. Staff estimate the initiative would cost between $250 and $3,500.

Several councillors expressed a desire to see the program extend to all community volunteers.

Many volunteer recognition events have occurred in Sooke since 2001, with more than 350 residents acknowledged. The last event was held in 2017.

“It would be great as the Volunteer Capital of Canada to see this revived,” said Coun. Jeff Bateman.

