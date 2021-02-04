Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)

Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)

Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to Pacheedaht First Nation

‘I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,’ he says

Rob Peters is always looking for new furniture to get his hands on – not for his own house, but a community in need.

Back in October, the Sooke man received a request from Pacheedaht First Nation for beds.

Roxy-Earl Jones, Pacheedaht’s health director, said they had around 90 families with either elders or young children who needed new bedding.

By the end of December, Sooke Moving and Storage’s owner delivered three truckloads filled with household items, with everything from lamps to beds, to the Pacheedaht First Nation near Port Renfrew.

“I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,” said Peters. “Doing good is worth more money to me than I could make in my lifetime.”

READ MORE: Pacheedaht First Nation celebrates return of Jordan River lands

Peters delivers the goods at no charge to the community.

When the Sooke man drops off his delivery, his team usually places the furniture at the Paaceedaht’s main hall. From there, residents can pick and choose what they want.

Peters said 90 per cent of the furniture he collects comes from downsizing or moving into new places. He said the items he collects still have value and shouldn’t be given to him if it’s dirty, stained or broken.

He was first inspired to help the community years ago after getting to know some residents while camping out by Pacheedaht First Nation in the summer.

From there, he’d start delivering food hampers. He noticed that kids were sleeping on blankets on the floor at one home, which reminded him of the first few months he spent in Sooke back in 1982.

As a 30-something guy who drove across the country from Niagara Falls, Peters came with not much more than his farm truck. The only furnishings he started with was a mattress on the ground and a few scattered chairs.

Since Peters didn’t know anyone, he was surprised when a neighbour asked him to help move things in his truck.

Fast forward, he’s spent nearly 40 years in the moving industry.

“People end up donating nice things that I’d want to put into my own home,” said Peters. “It’s not junk at all.”

Peters said he’s always looking to send a truckload out towards First Nations communities in the area, including Beecher Bay, and says there is still a need for beds.

Those interested in donating household items can call 250-642-6577.

ALSO READ: Pacheedaht canoe blessing marks a return to the tribal journey

RELATED: Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht First Nation asks visitors to steer clear of the community again

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

East SookeFirst NationsPort Renfrew

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Dogs stroll through Colwood Creek Park under clear skies

Just Posted

Saanich police are investigating a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road. (Google Maps)
UPDATED: Police on scene of fatal West Saanich Road crash

Traffic being diverted, police ask motorists to avoid area

Victoria police arrested a man under the Mental Health Act Feb. 4 following reports of damaged property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Barricaded man in crisis arrested by Victoria police

Man was arrested under Mental Health Act

Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)
Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to Pacheedaht First Nation

‘I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,’ he says

West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP will talk to man about ‘concerning behaviour’ on trail in Langford

Man identified in Jan. 31 report that left woman concerned

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Thousands fill the Inner Harbour and the lawns of the Legislature and the Fairmont Empress for Symphony Splash. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: What do you miss the most since the start of COVID-19 restrictions?

Life has changed immeasurably since the first case of COVID-19 was reported… Continue reading

Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Owner of dog that injured smaller pooch in Parksville willing to pay vet bills

‘So many stepped forward to help me’

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Latoya Wiks is making life as normal as possible for her five kids, but having everyone share one crowded room is stressful. Pictured with baby Tobias and three-year-old Novah. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Housing shortage showing its teeth after North Island apartment fire

The suspicious January fire dispossessed 15 families in Port Hardy

A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen
With video: Cougar caught roaming Island neighbourhood

The area in Courtenay is home to popular walking trails

Most Read