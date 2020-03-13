Dawn Wilson, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, prepares a dinner. The non-profit organization is in need of volunteers. (Bruce Hogarth – Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Meals on Wheels in urgent need of volunteers

Cooks, board members wanted

The Meals on Wheels program is pleading for volunteers to help manage, cook, and deliver meals to homebound people in Sooke.

The program – a non-profit agency – has about 27 clients and delivers hot nourishing meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

RELATED: Sooke’s Meals on Wheels needs cooks

Volunteers are vital to supporting the program, May Anderson, Meals on Wheels president, said.

Meals on Wheels urgently needs three cooks and for people to step up to serve on the organization’s board of directors.

“Bill (her husband) and I have been trying to retire for the past five years because of health reasons, but we can’t get anyone to take over,” said Anderson, who volunteers more than 25 hours a week.

Cooks take two shifts a month, working five hours each shift.

The Andersons, both in their 80s, are leaving Meals on Wheels at the end of April.

If no volunteers step, Anderson said, the program will reduce to two days a week, instead of three.

For more information, please telephone May Anderson at 250-642-4973.


