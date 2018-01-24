Sooke middle school to host career fair

Event is open to public Thursday, Jan 25 from 3:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A career fair will be held at Journey Middle School in Sooke tomorrow and everyone is welcome.

The event runs all day for students, and will be open to the public in the evening from 3:15 to 7 p.m.

“Helping people find the right career starts with giving them opportunities to learn and grow,” said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca in a press release. “The Find Your Fit tour stop in Sooke will provide the information and inspiration students need to find a good-paying job in our community.”

The event will feature approximately 16 hands-on career-related activity stations that students can participate in, ranging from creating digital graphics, to completing an electrical circuit or taking someone’s blood pressure.

The event is intended to help students gain insight on a wide variety of career opportunities, find their interests, and discover their strengths and weaknesses.

“We will need the talents of people on Vancouver Island to support our growing economy,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training in a press release. “Students and parents can attend the Find Your Fit tour stop in Sooke to try their hand at different careers and get information on how they can be a part of B.C.’s exciting future in these sectors.”

