Sooke Musical Ride tickets now available in Esquimalt, Langford

Still looking for RCMP Musical Ride tickets, but don’t have time to pick them up in Sooke?

Organizers of the Sooke Musical Ride 2018 have announced tickets are now available in Langford at Willow Wind Feed, 2714 Sooke Rd., and Esquimalt Dry Cleaners, 1153 Esquimalt Rd. Tickets are also still available in Sooke at Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmasave and the RCMP detachment. Tickets are $5 each.

Sooke – RCMP Musical Ride ticket sales update! Ticket sales locations expanded from Sooke (Sooke Shoppers, Sooke Pharmasave & Sooke RCMP) to include Esquimalt Dry Cleaners at 1153 Esquimalt Rd & Langford at Willow Wind Feed 2714 Sooke Rd @CTVNewsYvonne @cfax1070 @CTVCommunityVI pic.twitter.com/NZXOfoP9WF — Sooke RCMP Musical Ride 2018 (@musicalride2018) July 10, 2018

The musical ride sees RCMP officers and their horses perform choreographed drills that demand the utmost control, timing and coordination – all the while helping to raise money for local charities and non-profit organizations.

The popular equestrian show with 32 riders and their horses will perform two shows at Fred Milne Park on Aug. 18 and 19.

The Musical Ride has played an important role in the heritage and tradition of Canada’s federal police force since 1873 as riders take on the role of ambassadors promoting the goodwill of the RCMP throughout the country and all over the world.

First beginning as the North-West Mounted Police, this group relied on skilled riders to carry out police duties in the sparsely populated Prairies. To break the monotony of endless riding drills, members would compete against themselves and each other by performing tricks on horseback.

These exercises were put on display to the public in 1876 at Fort Macleod, Alta and is believed to be the first public performance of what would evolve into the RCMP Musical Ride.

The musical ride is sponsored by Sooke Lions Club.



