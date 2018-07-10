Sooke Musical Ride tickets now available in Esquimalt, Langford

Troop performs in Sooke on Aug. 18 and 19

Still looking for RCMP Musical Ride tickets, but don’t have time to pick them up in Sooke?

Organizers of the Sooke Musical Ride 2018 have announced tickets are now available in Langford at Willow Wind Feed, 2714 Sooke Rd., and Esquimalt Dry Cleaners, 1153 Esquimalt Rd. Tickets are also still available in Sooke at Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmasave and the RCMP detachment. Tickets are $5 each.

The musical ride sees RCMP officers and their horses perform choreographed drills that demand the utmost control, timing and coordination – all the while helping to raise money for local charities and non-profit organizations.

The popular equestrian show with 32 riders and their horses will perform two shows at Fred Milne Park on Aug. 18 and 19.

The Musical Ride has played an important role in the heritage and tradition of Canada’s federal police force since 1873 as riders take on the role of ambassadors promoting the goodwill of the RCMP throughout the country and all over the world.

First beginning as the North-West Mounted Police, this group relied on skilled riders to carry out police duties in the sparsely populated Prairies. To break the monotony of endless riding drills, members would compete against themselves and each other by performing tricks on horseback.

These exercises were put on display to the public in 1876 at Fort Macleod, Alta and is believed to be the first public performance of what would evolve into the RCMP Musical Ride.

The musical ride is sponsored by Sooke Lions Club.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich set to seal 150th time capsule
Next story
Victoria lotto winner looking forward to Mexican holiday with family

Just Posted

‘Alexa, what time is it?,’ seniors with memory loss needed for study

UVic associate professor leading study on how voice-assisted technology can help seniors

Slate of candidates to run for City council

Together Victoria endorses rookie trio for Oct. 20 election

Couple to walk the West Shore for Island foundation

Cory Steiner to also play four gigs to raise funds

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Body of missing East Sooke kayaker found

56-year-old Saanich man went missing last month while fishing; body found in Washington

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

WITH VIDEO: Nanaimo man rescued from Comox Valley’s Stotan Falls Wednesday

A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo is bruised but safe following a rescue… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Most Read