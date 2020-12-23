Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce set to host annual general meeting

New board member to be sworn-in

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts it AGM on Jan. 19. (Pixabay photo_

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual general meeting on Jan. 19 and swears in Tracy Snow as a new director.

Karen Mason will continue as the chamber president, and Mike Mendard is the first vice-president.

Along with Snow, there are four returning directors: Bev Petow, Tim Ayres, Terrie Moore and Les Haddad.

Brian White of Royal Roads University is retiring from the board but will continue in an advisory capacity. Sandi Bowers, who has served for two years, will be stepping away from the board to focus on her work and her new business.

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce has 150 members. The chamber celebrates its 73rd anniversary in 2021.

editor@sookenewsmirror.com

