Sooke Repair Cafe back in the fix

Just because it’s broke doesn’t mean it isn’t fixable.

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Repair Cafe is back in business. An initiative of Zero Waste Sooke, the Repair Cafe in Sooke is a family-friendly free service that welcomes people to bring in items for repair.

“Anything that is broken is fair game,” Bernie Klassen of Sooke Zero Waste said in a media release. “If you can carry it through the door, someone will help you repair it.”

Klassen said that includes everything from lamps to hairdryers, electric appliances, fabrics, furniture, bikes, toys, teapots, crockery, and more.

Although there are no guarantees, many of the items people toss away are repairable.

“We trash mountains of stuff on this planet, and it’s got to stop,” Klassen said. “Repairing items rather than junking them save money and resources while also minimizing the CO2 emissions that result from the manufacturing of replacements.”

Klassen said that the Repair Cafe is also an opportunity to learn new skills, meet neighbours, and enjoy tea or coffee and cookies even if you don’t have something to repair.

If you have some handy skills and would like to help out, contact Klassen at sookerepaircafe@gmail.com.

The event takes place on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Sooke Community Hall at 2037 Shields Rd.

The first Repair Cafe, held in Amsterdam in 2009, resulted in Repair Cafes popping up all over the planet. Zero Waste Sooke is a working group of Transition Sooke and operates under licence with Repair Cafe International.

For more information, visit transitionsooke.org.



