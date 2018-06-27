Sooke resident Beryl Gough celebrated her 100th birthday on July 26. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke resident celebrates 100th birthday

Sooke resident Beryl Gough celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends, family and community yesterday.

Gough, who resides at Ayre Manor, is originally from England and came to Canada with her family in 1948, when she was 27 years old.

She grew up with five brothers, one sister, and her mother, who was widowed. Two of her siblings stayed in England, but the rest moved to Canada.

Since living in Canada, Gough worked in health care for many years, before moving to Salt Spring Island. Later, Gough moved to Sidney, and then two years ago, finally moved to Sooke.

“I moved here because of my old age,” chuckled Gough, adding that her best friend Mary Lepage lives here, which is another reason why she came to Sooke.

Though Gough never had children, she has multiple nieces and nephews, 17 of which came to visit her yesterday.

“I didn’t have kids because I was never married, and I never married because I grew up with too many brothers,” laughed Gough.

Her nieces and nephews came from all over to attend the party, including Seattle, Vancouver, and even as far as England.

“It was absolutely wonderful, I did not expect it at all,” said Gough, noting that over 50 people helped her celebrate, including Ayre Manor staff, residents, friends and community members.

“The party was magnificent, I’ve never seen such a party.”

Gough owes her longevity to being happy, singing, and taking life as it comes.

“I didn’t expect to live this long, but I have so many wonderful memories and have met lovely people,” she said. “I just enjoy what I can in life, and put up with what I don’t.”

Previous story
Ride Don’t Hide raises nearly $120,000 for mental health programs

Just Posted

Island-wide business licence eyed

Twenty-four Island communities mulling idea

UVic Transgender Archives named one of top LGBTQ museums worldwide

Archives one of just two Canadian collections to make the list, ranking 7th place

Esquimalt Lagoon driftwood art stolen, vandalized

Artist Paul Lewis has already repaired two of the pieces in Colwood

UPDATE: Problems at B.C. Hydro substation cause electrical issues, sirens across Greater Victoria

Power surges caused flickering lights across the City and sirens at CFB Esquimalt

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Ride Don’t Hide raises nearly $120,000 for mental health programs

453 riders cruised the streets of Oak Bay and beyond for the Canadian Mental Health Association ride

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent Cowichan Valley carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

Saanich singer-songwriter returns to David Foster Theatre

Jesse Thomas Brown to play 10th anniversary show on June 28

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

VIDEO: Get ready to rock at Laketown Ranch on Canada Day weekend

Bring your pals to Laketown Rock for good tunes, good times

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Most Read