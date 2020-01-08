Sooke resident shocked when glowing eyes appear out of the fog

This mysterious late night visitor was captured on the security camera of a Sooke resident. The creature emerged from the mist and gave the family pause as they first reviewed the footage. (Contributed photo)

It’s the stuff of horror movies: Glowing, menacing eyes appear out of the fog with unaware residents sleeping inside the home.

“It was foggy and misty and at first we couldn’t see anything. Then we saw the eyes in the mist,” said James Bailey, who lives on a Helgeson Road property with his wife.

The family first became aware of the late night intruders when they got up one morning in mid-December and noticed that their phones were beeping alerts that something was filmed with the doorbell security system at 2 a.m. the previous night.

“They were glowing, and we still couldn’t see what it was. It wasn’t until the mist cleared for a moment and a second creature wandered into the frame that we realized that they were … cows,” Bailey said.

The skulking bovines apparently made their escape from a property across the road after a misbehaving bear knocked down the fence on the property.

“Bill, the fellow who owns the cows, came looking for them later and we found them sleeping on another neighbour’s lawn,” Bailey said.

Apparently the two miscreant cows were exhausted from their foggy late night foray.

“It’s enough to make you a little cautious about going out on a foggy night. I guess you never know what you might run into. There are bears and cougars and other wildlife out there and, I guess, every once in a while, the odd cow,” Bailey said.

