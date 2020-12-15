Sooke restaurant handing out free Christmas meals this week

Cathy’s Corner Cafe offers turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16

Cathy’s Corner Cafe is expecting to hand out 400 free Christmas dinners before the end of Wednesday, Dec. 16. The meals are available at her Sooke restaurant for takeout only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)

Cathy Gouk is working hard with her small team to hand out around 400 Christmas dinners to the public, free of charge.

On Tuesday, the owner of Sooke restaurant Cathy’s Corner Cafe, was seen handing out meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and more to dozens of customers.

Gouk will be handing out more free dinners at her restaurant, located at 6697 Sooke Rd, on Wednesday (Dec. 16) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

