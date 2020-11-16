The Sooke Santa Parade planned for Dec. 6 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Metro-Creative)

Sooke Santa Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers say they spent months considering ways of throwing the annual event

A beloved holiday tradition for many Sooke families has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Parade organizers said they spent months considering throwing the annual event this year, even announcing a Sooke Reverse Santa Parade two weeks ago. However, given the necessary pandemic safety precautions, they ultimately decided to cancel.

While the news might be disappointing for some, it’s also unsurprising given B.C.’s surging COVID-19 case numbers, which broke several records last week.

“The work in building floats, constructing and decorating displays, preparing the area, policing the area and controlling traffic are all activities that would increase our contacts and so it is safer for us all and our neighbours not to hold this parade,” said Steve Lawrence, organizer of the event.

“This is not a decision that the Sooke Lions Club wanted to make, but it is seen as the right thing to do for the protection of all citizens of Sooke.”

Hundreds of families normally flock to the parade, where children can glimpse Santa Claus among marching bands, community groups and decorated floats.

The Sooke Lions Club said it’s also cancelling the popular Breakfast with Santa usually held in early December.

RELATED: Drive-by Santa Day parade to be held at Edward Milne

ALSO READ: Christmas Bureau begins prep for holiday hampers


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New book shines a light on Sheringham Point Lighthouse
Next story
Downtown Victoria cathedral replaces 100-year-old roof

Just Posted

A Metchosin woman’s leather car seats have been torn up after she says a bear entered her vehicle overnight on Saturday, Nov. 14. (Jennifer O’Driscoll-Begley photo)
Bear breaks into Metchosin car, leaves stench, mess behind

‘If living among wildlife bothers you, maybe living in a forest isn’t for you,’ car owner says

The Sooke Santa Parade planned for Dec. 6 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Metro-Creative)
Sooke Santa Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers say they spent months considering ways of throwing the annual event

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment continues to drop, reaching 7.6 per cent in October. (Black Press Media File)
Unemployment in Greater Victoria continues to drop

New figures peg region’s unemployment rate at 7.6 per cent

Four engines and 17 firefighters responded to a fire in Saanich in the 3200-block of Quadra Street. An unknown number of individuals including this woman holding a child had to leave the building. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Suspicious fire in Saanich Sunday afternoon forces evacuation of apartment building

Four engines and 17 firefighters responded to fire in undergound parking lot

Langford Fire Rescue is investigating after a fire was reported at an abandoned building on Saturday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Second fire at abandoned Langford home in three days

Langford Fire Rescue, West Shore RCMP investigating two suspicious fires in close proximity

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

A Nov. 6 view of the site in Port Hardy where a 10,800-square foot Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response Depot is now under construction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Construction of Port Hardy Coast Gaurd facility underway

$8.8-million environmental response depot will accelerate response to fuel spills

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Bernie Pascall, right, with Howie Meeker. (Photo courtesy Bernie Pascall)
B.C. broadcasting legend Bernie Pascall remembers longtime friend, Howie Meeker

Podcast: Pair worked together on Vancouver Canucks telecasts

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Most Read